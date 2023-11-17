DUBAI – Several states of United Arab Emirates are witnessing showers, and it will be mostly cloudy and rainy in the Gulf region in coming days.

Earlier, Met authorities issued new weather update, showing wet spell in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and parts of UAE. The advisory said huge clouds will move towards UAE’s northern coastal areas, especially Dubai, Sharjah, and Ras Al Khaimah.

The alert comes after UAE region experienced heavy rains and thunderstorm today on Friday. The showers started in Ras Al Khaimah, and later widened to other parts of other states.

Amid the new weather spell, authorities have declared a yellow alert in the country while several regions have suffered waterlogging.

The downpour also disrupted travel across UAE, and there is some disruption at flights at Dubai’s airport, that remains busiest amid huge influx of passengers.

The situation will remain same as more rain and cloudy weather could be expected over the weekend.