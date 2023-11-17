LAHORE – Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry weather for Lahore and most parts of Pakistan on Friday night and the next two days.

As per the synoptic situation, a westerly wave from Persian Gulf is approaching western parts of the country.

Under these conditions, mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of Pakistan including Lahore on Friday night and the following two days.

However, partly cloudy weather is likely in upper and central parts during the period.

Rain thunderstorm is Likely in southern and western Balochistan.

Shallow/moderate fog/smog is likely in Sialkot, Lahore, Gujranwala, Narowal, Sargodha, Okara, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Khanewal, Multan, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan and surrounding during morning hours.

Moderate fog may disturb vehicular movement on Motorway (Lahore-Abdul Hakim, Sialkot-Lahore, Pindi Bhattian-Faisalabad, Faisalabad-Multan and Multan-Sukkur) and portions of National Highway during morning hours.

In Lahore, minimum temperature is likely to remain between 13-15 degrees Celsius on Saturday and Sunday.

Meanwhile, dry weather prevailed in Lahore and most parts of Pakistan during the last 24 hours.

Skardu remained the coldest place in the country where mercury dropped to 06 C below the freezing point.

In Lahore, minimum temperature was recorded at 13 C.

Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 44 per cent.