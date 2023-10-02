Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry weather for Islamabad, Rawalpindi and most parts of Pakistan during the next two days.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of Pakistan.

Under the influence of these conditions, dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country during the next couple of days.

However, rain-thunderstorm is likely at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan on Monday night.

On Tuesday, rain-thunderstorm is likely at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan and adjoining areas.

In Islamabad, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 32-34 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and 33-35 on Wednesday.

In Rawalpindi, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 32-34 C on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Meanwhile, hot and dry weather prevailed in most parts of the country during the last 24 hours.

However, scattered rains occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rainfall (mm):

Skardu 06, Pattan 03 and Upper Dir 02

Turbat remained the hottest place in the country where mercury rose as high as 42 C.

In Islamabad, maximum temperature was recorded at 32 C.

Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 74 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, maximum temperature was recorded at 32 C.

Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 55 per cent.