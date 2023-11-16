ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry weather for Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan during the next couple of days.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

Under these conditions, mainly dry weather is expected in most parts and cold and partly cloudy in upper parts of Pakistan on Thursday evening/night and the following two days.

Fog/smog is likely to develop in plain areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during morning hours.

In Islamabad, minimum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 08-10 degrees Celsius on Friday and Saturday.

In Rawalpindi, minimum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 10-12 C on Friday and Saturday.

Meanwhile, dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country and cold in northern parts during the last 24 hours.

Leh remained the coldest place in the country where mercury dropped to 06 C below the freezing point.

In Islamabad, minimum temperature was recorded at 08 C.

Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 94 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, minimum temperature was recorded at 11 C.

Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 69 per cent.