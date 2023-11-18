In the modern history of immigration, there are no precedents that almost three hundred thousand people, including women and children, have voluntarily returned to homes peacefully. . Volunteer home-returning has been witnessed in Pakistan since October 2023 and it is hard to believe for many in the world. Where Europe is facing crisis of Ukraine and the Middle East is engulfed with issues of Palestine, such developments in Pakistan and Afghanistan are phenomenal. Interestingly and contrary to many estimates of pandits, Afghanistan’s government has also made plausible efforts to welcome their citizens in good collaboration at multiple levels with their counterparts. It is also not easily digested by many critics of Pakistan’s policies lately. However, this success of reuniting families across borders is real and appreciable.

In the ever-evolving landscape of Pakistan’s multifaceted initiatives to combat illegal immigration, a rich narrative of challenges and triumphs unfolds, revealing the nation’s deep-rooted commitment to transparency and accountability of violations of the country’s physical borders. Beyond the initial obstacles, positivity emerges, showcasing Pakistan’s resilience and its unwavering dedication to fostering a promising future. Amidst the complex dynamics, it is imperative to acknowledge Pakistan’s historical benevolence, notably exemplified by its generous hosting of Afghan refugees. Pakistan’s commitment to addressing the intricate issues of illegal immigration and corruption is evident in the ongoing operations against Afghan residents. The nation recognizes the need for innovative strategies and collaboration across civil and para-military entities to build trust and synergy starting from the border crossing points. Establishing an oversight mechanism, working in tandem with the law enforcement agencies, serves as a beacon of hope that such violations of national sovereignty will not tolerated any more. This commitment reflects a delicate balance between conducting robust operations and respecting human rights, demonstrating the nation’s dedication to upholding ethical standards.

Pakistani Police authorities are on the hunt for illegal foreign residents in the country. It is not new to blame them for corruption to discourage and disrupt the credibility of any drive. It is a common pattern by all affected parties, even in a criminal case. Police are not only easy to blame but also a favourite punching bag to target any government in power as it channel people’s negative sentiments against a uniformed entity. On the whole, during the drive against illegal foreigners, few complaints have emerged, but these have been taken care of by the senior leadership across the country as everyone understands that deportation, as any individual who is trying to fish from the troubles of others, cannot be spared.

Understanding the inherent challenges in the fight against corruption, there is a growing emphasis on fortifying institutional frameworks by establishing independent oversight entities. This approach aligns with the broader goal of nurturing a cultural ethos of professionalism through ongoing training for civil servants and security personnel. Such initiatives act as an antidote to corruption, fostering an environment where accountability is not just a buzzword but an integral part of the nation’s identity. The delicate balance between the need for secrecy and accountability is a challenge that Pakistan acknowledges and actively addresses. The nation aims to navigate potential abuses and challenges in repatriation procedures with a keen eye on upholding human rights while ensuring the security of its citizens. This nuanced approach reflects a commitment to the humanitarian aspects of the ongoing operation, recognizing the sensitivity and complexity of the issues at hand.

As the nation gauges public sentiment, there is a delicate interplay between support, skepticism, and demand transparency. Pakistan acknowledges the evolving role of civil society in demanding accountability and views the media as a crucial watchdog. Balancing journalistic responsibility with national security considerations underscores the commitment to fostering an open and informed society. Amidst these endeavors, it is crucial to highlight Pakistan’s longstanding kindness to the world, exemplified by its generous hosting of Afghan refugees. However, the current scenario involving the deportation of illegal Afghan residents has been met with mixed messages from certain quarters, including the media. This challenges the narrative of Pakistan’s resilience and positive transformation to a well-meaning and robust state, which is on the way to progress with each passing day.

From the perspective of an Islamabad citizen, a deeper layer of the story emerges. The Islamabad Capital Police actively participates in collecting data on illegal foreigners, playing a crucial role in addressing the concerns raised against illegal Afghan residents. The Islamabad police, as a vital component of this citizen-driven initiative, facilitates the safe departure of these individuals while ensuring the protection of their possessions. However, the narrative takes a complex turn as negative campaigns in the media portray these efforts as targeting and mistreating Afghans. It is essential to clarify that individuals with registered and legal documents are not subjected to such measures, emphasizing the importance of differentiating between lawful and unlawful residents.

In a commendable stride, the government of Pakistan is countering attempts to defame the nation and its law enforcement bodies by offering 4,500 scholarships to Afghan students for admission to reputable universities. This initiative reflects Pakistan’s commitment to fostering education and serves as a testament to its broader efforts in global humanitarian missions. To avoid attributing actions to a specific authority, it is crucial to highlight the positive role played by Islamabad police in addressing complaints against illegal Afghan residents.

In weaving together, the threads of transparency, accountability, and resilience, Pakistan is poised for a national transformation beyond short-term operations as used to happen in the past. The nation advocates for comprehensive strategies that address the root causes of corruption and illegal immigration, envisioning a stronger Pakistan capable of withstanding internal and external pressures. As the story unfolds, it becomes clear that Pakistan’s journey towards transformation embodies a positive vision, uniting the nation against corruption and fostering an environment of transparency, accountability, and resilience in the face of modern challenges.

views expressed are writer’s own.