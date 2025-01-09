AGL36.58▼ -0.53 (-0.01%)AIRLINK196.65▼ -16.17 (-0.08%)BOP10.14▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)CNERGY6.69▼ -0.31 (-0.04%)DCL8.52▼ -0.22 (-0.03%)DFML37.88▼ -0.81 (-0.02%)DGKC95.23▼ -2.22 (-0.02%)FCCL33.02▼ -0.45 (-0.01%)FFL16.65▼ -0.99 (-0.06%)HUBC127.29▼ -1.82 (-0.01%)HUMNL13.9▲ 0.04 (0.00%)KEL4.76▼ -0.1 (-0.02%)KOSM6.37▼ -0.56 (-0.08%)MLCF42.22▼ -1.41 (-0.03%)NBP60.76▼ -0.63 (-0.01%)OGDC213.03▲ 0.08 (0.00%)PAEL40.87▼ -0.3 (-0.01%)PIBTL8.29▼ -0.34 (-0.04%)PPL183.57▲ 0.54 (0.00%)PRL38.27▼ -1.36 (-0.03%)PTC24.07▼ -0.66 (-0.03%)SEARL95.11▼ -2.9 (-0.03%)TELE8.73▼ -0.27 (-0.03%)TOMCL34.71▼ -0.48 (-0.01%)TPLP12.21▼ -0.19 (-0.02%)TREET22.58▼ -1.04 (-0.04%)TRG64.36▼ -1.32 (-0.02%)UNITY32.71▼ -1.27 (-0.04%)WTL1.79▲ 0 (0.00%)

ITP takes action against over 4,700 drivers

The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) is raising awareness among citizens about traffic rules in the federal capital and taking legal action against drivers who violate traffic rules. In this regard, the Education Wing of the Islamabad Traffic Police and Special Squads are continuously working.

During the last two weeks, the Islamabad Traffic Police took legal action against over 47,000 drivers involved in traffic law violations. Additionally, 1,041 vehicles and motorcycles involved in serious traffic violations were impounded at various police stations. Furthermore, 11,922 citizens were educated about traffic rule violations, and 5,982 citizens were issued warnings.

The ITP Smart Response Unit and other special units are responsible for maintaining the flow of traffic on highways, improving traffic flow during rush hours, solving parking problems in commercial areas and preventing violations of traffic rules in Islamabad.

