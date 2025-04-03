FDE signs MoUs with CDA to promote educations reforms, vocational training & environmental protection

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) have signed three Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) to initiate cooperation in educational reforms, vocational training, and environmental protection in the federal capital.

The agreements aim at equipping students with the skills required to meet the demands of the 21st century.

The agreements were signed in the presence of Federal Secretary for Education and Vocational Training, Mohyuddin Ahmed Wani and CDA Chairman, Muhammad Ali Randhawa.

Under the first agreement, the CDA Model School will be upgraded to a state-of-the-art educational institution.

As a result of the agreement, advanced technological resources including an IT Park, Robotics Lab, AI Room and Google Classroom integration, etc will be introduced at the CDA model school.

“A dedicated Cultural Room will be established to promote artistic and heritage education,” read the press release.

Under this programme, skills training in areas such as sewing, electrical work, plumbing, and IT will be offered through E-Rozgar laboratories.

The CDA will play an active role in providing job opportunities to programme participants.

The third agreement involves a large-scale tree plantation campaign in educational institutions under the Islamabad Urban Forest Initiative.

The authority will provide plants, necessary tools, and technical expertise, while the FDE will oversee implementation and maintenance.

A unique reward system has also been introduced, where students participating in the tree plantation campaign will receive additional educational credits and certificates in recognition of their environmental services.

The second MoU is about vocational training initiative targeting youth aged 18-45 from communities adjacent to Margalla Hills National Park.

The programme will offer professional training in stitching, electrical work, plumbing, and IT skills through specialized e-Rozgar laboratories.

CDA will actively facilitate job placements for programme graduates, creating direct pathways to employment for participants.

According to the third MoU, a number of programmes will be launched to sensitize the youth about environment protection.

They will be encouraged to use in daily life such practices as are environment-friendly and encourage green energy and smoke-free vehicles.

Knowledge about carbon footprint and greenhouse gases is also essential towards this particular end.

While hailing the cooperation with the CDA, Federal Secretary for Education Mohyuddin Ahmed Wani talked about the importance of cooperation between the two institutions, noting that the MoUs reflect a vision for a modern and comprehensive educational system.

The initiatives aim to prepare students for the challenges of the 21st century, including climate change.

Randhawa stressed the importance of these initiatives in bringing about positive change, stating that this partnership reflects their commitment to building a modern, skilled, and green Islamabad.

He said that investing in the educational infrastructure will lay the foundation for a prosperous and sustainable capital city.