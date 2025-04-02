Pollen count in Islamabad today – April 2, 2025

ISLAMABAD – The pollen count in Islamabad was recorded at 5,323 per cubic meter of air on Wednesday, April 2, 2025.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the pollen count in Islamabad’s H-8 sector was 5,323 which is high enough to pose serious health hazards for allergy patients.

The total pollen count in Islamabad’s G-6 sector was recorded at 2,845. In the E-8 sector, the pollen count was 2,550, and in the F-10 sector, it was 2,162.

Islamabad’s most abundant pollen types are Paper Mulberry, Acacia, Eucalyptus, Pines, Grasses, Cannabis, Dandelion and Alternaria.

Out of all these species, Paper Mulberry shares the highest pollen count, 5,200 (very high). Pollen concentrations of other species are Cannabis 27 (moderate), Grasses 49 (high), Alternaria 17 (low), Pines 58 (moderate), Acacia (zero), Eucalyptus (zero) and Dandelion (zero).