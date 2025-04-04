Pollen count in Islamabad today – April 4, 2025

ISLAMABAD – The pollen count in Islamabad decreased on Friday, though still high enough to put health of allergy patients at risk.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the pollen count in Islamabad’s H-8 sector decreased to 4,056 on Friday as compared with 4,630 on Thursday.

Similar trend has been witnessed in other sectors of the federal capital. The total pollen count in Islamabad’s G-6 sector was recorded at 1,861, which was 2,525 last day. In the E-8 sector, the pollen count decreased to 1,666 as compared to 2,227 the previous day. Similarly, the pollen count in the F-10 sector was recorded at 1,283 as compared with 1,658 on Thursday.

Islamabad’s most abundant pollen types are Paper Mulberry, Acacia, Eucalyptus, Pines, Grasses, Cannabis, Dandelion and Alternaria.

Out of all these species, Paper Mulberry shares the highest pollen count, 3,940 (very high). Pollen concentrations of other species are Cannabis 40 (moderate), Grasses 39 (high), Alternaria 23 (low), Pines 35 (moderate), Acacia (zero), Eucalyptus 03 (low) and Dandelion (zero).