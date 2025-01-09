Somalia envoy, President IIUI discuss matters of mutual interest

The Ambassador of Somalia, Shiekh Noor Mohamed Hassan met with the President of the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI), Prof. Dr. Ahmed Shuja Syed on Thursday at the university’s new campus. The meeting focused on matters of mutual interest, highlighting the role of IIUI in accommodating Somali students and promoting collaboration in education.

The ambassador acknowledged the significant contributions of IIUI to Somalia, stating that many Somali ministers and individuals in key positions are graduates of the IIUI. He emphasized the potential for further collaboration between IIUI and Somali educational institutions. He also expressed gratitude to the IIUI President for meaningful initiatives aimed at facilitating foreign students.

The President of IIUI, while welcoming the ambassador, noted that the university represents more than 40 nationalities and is committed to enhancing facilities for foreign students. He shared plans for a separate hostel facility dedicated to international students, as part of a broader hostel revamping initiative.

The president also highlighted the approach of IIUI and shared his personal experience of supervising Somali students, praising their great potential. He underscored that Somalia, being a member country of the Islamic Development Bank (IDB), holds a special place in IIUI’s collaborative vision. The ambassador also mentioned the accompanying Second Secretary of the embassy Mohamed AbdirahmanHersi stating that he is also an IIUI graduate, thus, reflecting the university’s enduring impact on the country. Both sides agreed on the importance of building stronger academic and cultural ties.