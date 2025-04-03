Pollen count in Islamabad today – April 3, 2025

ISLAMABAD – The pollen count in Islamabad decreased on Thursday, though still high enough to pose health hazards for vulnerable people.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the pollen count in Islamabad’s H-8 sector decreased to 4,630 on Thursday as compared with 5,323 on Wednesday.

The total pollen count in Islamabad’s G-6 sector was recorded at 2,525, which was 2,845 last day. In the E-8 sector, the pollen count decreased to 2,227 as compared to 2,550 the previous day. Similarly, the pollen count in the F-10 sector was recorded at 1,658 as compared with 2,162 on Wednesday.

Islamabad’s most abundant pollen types are Paper Mulberry, Acacia, Eucalyptus, Pines, Grasses, Cannabis, Dandelion and Alternaria.

Out of all these species, Paper Mulberry shares the highest pollen count, 4,520 (very high). Pollen concentrations of other species are Cannabis 43 (moderate), Grasses 41 (high), Alternaria 18 (low), Pines 43 (moderate), Acacia (zero), Eucalyptus (zero) and Dandelion (zero).

Medical experts have advised necessary precautions for people with allergies to these pollens.