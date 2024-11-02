Nadra Family Registration Certificate fee in November 2024 [FRC Fee]

ISLAMABAD – The National Database Registration Authority (Nadra) is the competent authority to issue Family Registration Certificate , a document that carries details about complete members of a family, to citizens after verifying their records.

FRC can be obtained in three following different categories:

By Birth – The produced certificate will list your family including the details of your parents and siblings.

By Marriage – The produced certificate will list your family including the details of your spouse and children.

By Adoption – The produced certificate will list your family including the details of your guardian.

If a person is not registered in NADRA and does not hold 13 digit ID number, his/her data will not be included in FRC.

Where to Get FRC

Pakistani nationals can apply for the FRC by either visiting NADRA Registration Center (NRC) or through Pak-Identity website.

NADRA Registration Center (NRC)

You can apply for the Family Registration Certificate (FRC) by going to the nearest NADRA Registration Center (NRC).

Overseas Pakistanis can visit the relevant mission office abroad to to obtain the Family Registration Certificate (FRC).

FRC Fee in November 2024

The Nadra fee stands unchanged for FRC in the month of November 2024. The registration authority charges Rs1,000 for issuance of the identity document.