AGL37.87▼ -0.24 (-0.01%)AIRLINK124.01▲ 2.24 (0.02%)BOP5.69▼ -0.13 (-0.02%)CNERGY3.76▲ 0.03 (0.01%)DCL8.53▲ 0.17 (0.02%)DFML40.47▼ -0.26 (-0.01%)DGKC87▲ 2.71 (0.03%)FCCL33.91▲ 1.35 (0.04%)FFBL66.26▲ 0.73 (0.01%)FFL10.19▲ 0.23 (0.02%)HUBC103.85▲ 0.32 (0.00%)HUMNL13.5▲ 0.23 (0.02%)KEL4.67▲ 0.23 (0.05%)KOSM6.85▼ -0.18 (-0.03%)MLCF38.78▲ 1.27 (0.03%)NBP60.7▲ 0.45 (0.01%)OGDC179.49▲ 7.36 (0.04%)PAEL24.98▲ 0.42 (0.02%)PIBTL5.7▼ -0.02 (0.00%)PPL151.9▲ 10.37 (0.07%)PRL22.74▲ 0 (0.00%)PTC14.98▲ 0.34 (0.02%)SEARL66.67▲ 2.13 (0.03%)TELE7.04▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)TOMCL35.54▼ -0.09 (0.00%)TPLP7.32▲ 0.06 (0.01%)TREET14.02▼ -0.13 (-0.01%)TRG50.9▼ -0.6 (-0.01%)UNITY26.39▼ -0.15 (-0.01%)WTL1.22▲ 0 (0.00%)

Bushra Bibi arrives at Adiala Jail after short stay in Lahore

Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

LAHORE – Bushra Bibi, the wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and former First Lady, has arrived at Adiala Jail after spending a few days in Lahore.

Bushra Bibi reportedly visited Lahore for a dental check-up before departing.

She is at Adiala Jail to attend a hearing for the Toshakhana 2 case. Commandos from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police have been assigned to her security detail.

Sources said that Bushra Bibi has an infection in her teeth, which she got examined during her stay. She has also been experiencing gum pain, a complaint that persisted during her detention as well.

During her stay at Zaman Park, Bushra Bibi did not hold any meetings with party leaders or engage in any political gatherings.

After her release from Adiala Jail, Bushra Bibi initially traveled to Peshawar before returning to Zaman Park, Lahore.

Web Desk Staff

Related Posts

  • Pakistan

Malaysia online visa fee for Pakistanis in November 2024

  • Pakistan

Nadra Family Registration Certificate fee in November 2024 [FRC Fee]

  • Featured, Pakistan

Azma Bokhari shares update on smog holidays for schools in Lahore

  • Pakistan

Honda City 1.2 variants latest five years installment plan in Pakistan [November 2024]

Recomended

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer