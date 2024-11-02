Bushra Bibi arrives at Adiala Jail after short stay in Lahore

LAHORE – Bushra Bibi, the wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and former First Lady, has arrived at Adiala Jail after spending a few days in Lahore.

Bushra Bibi reportedly visited Lahore for a dental check-up before departing.

She is at Adiala Jail to attend a hearing for the Toshakhana 2 case. Commandos from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police have been assigned to her security detail.

Sources said that Bushra Bibi has an infection in her teeth, which she got examined during her stay. She has also been experiencing gum pain, a complaint that persisted during her detention as well.

During her stay at Zaman Park, Bushra Bibi did not hold any meetings with party leaders or engage in any political gatherings.

After her release from Adiala Jail, Bushra Bibi initially traveled to Peshawar before returning to Zaman Park, Lahore.