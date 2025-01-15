ISPR slams Indian Army Chief’s Terrorism Allegations as desperate bid to divert focus from Kashmir

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Army denounced Indian Army Chief’s allegations of terrorism as a smokescreen for Kashmir’s Oppression, ISPR said.

Indian Army Chief’s recent comments suggesting that Pakistan is the “epicenter of terrorism” have sparked widespread criticism, with many labeling the statement as factually inaccurate and an attempt to deflect attention from India’s internal and external human rights abuses.

Critics argue that such remarks are a deliberate effort to continue India’s long-standing narrative of blaming Pakistan for the indigenous resistance in Kashmir, a reaction to what is perceived as state-sponsored brutality in the region. These statements are seen as politically motivated and reflect the deep politicization of the Indian military.

Pak Military’s media wing said India army chief’s remarks is smokescreen to divert global attention from injumane condition in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) and the treatment of its Muslim minority population. The Indian Army Chief, during his previous tenure in IOJK, was involved in overseeing severe repression of the Kashmiri people, according to reports from human rights organizations.

Furthermore, the international community has raised concerns about India’s growing use of hate speech, which critics argue fuels violence against Muslims, and the widespread reports of human rights violations, including the excessive use of force against innocent civilians in Kashmir.

Human rights advocates assert that such oppression only strengthens the resolve of Kashmiris for their right to self-determination, a right enshrined in UN Security Council resolutions. They urge India to acknowledge the ground realities in Kashmir instead of continuing to fabricate a non-existent terrorism infrastructure in Pakistan.