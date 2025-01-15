Karot Hydropower Project sets new standard for sustainable development in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Karot Hydropower Project set new standard for bold model of Sustainability and Regional Development. A delegation of media representatives and parliamentarians, organized by the Understanding China Forum, recently visited the Karot Hydropower Project, a flagship initiative under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Located on the Jhelum River, the project highlights the enduring collaboration between Pakistan and China, with a shared focus on advancing sustainable energy solutions.

The delegation was briefed on the significance of the Karot Hydropower Project, which generates 720 MW of clean electricity annually, contributing 3,206 GWh to Pakistan’s national grid. The project plays a crucial role in mitigating climate change by offsetting around 3.5 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions each year.

During the visit, delegates observed the project’s advanced design and operational efficiency, noting its positive impact on the local community. The Karot Hydropower Project has created over 4,500 jobs during its construction phase, prioritizing local employment and stimulating economic activity in the region. Moreover, the project has undertaken several Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, including the establishment of schools, healthcare facilities, and vocational training programs. It has also contributed to the development of vital infrastructure, such as roads and water supply systems, significantly improving the quality of life for nearby communities.

The delegation commended these efforts, recognizing the project’s dual impact of addressing Pakistan’s energy challenges while fostering socio-economic development. The visit further underscored the strength of Pakistan-China collaboration, with the Karot Hydropower Project standing as a model of sustainable progress, combining clean energy with community empowerment.

A spokesperson for the project emphasized the initiative’s role in providing solutions to Pakistan’s energy shortages, combating climate change, and uplifting local populations. The delegation praised the project as a landmark achievement under CPEC, reaffirming its status as an exemplary model of clean energy production and regional development.

This visit, facilitated by the Understanding China Forum, marked another significant milestone in showcasing the success of Pakistan-China cooperation and the transformative impact of CPEC projects on Pakistan’s socio-economic landscape.