Punjab set to evaluate efficiency of Lahore’s Smog Cleaning Tower

LAHORE – The Punjab government has constituted a nine-member committee to evaluate efficiency of Smog Cleaning Tower installed at Mehmood Booti in Lahore.

The committee, headed by Punjab Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Director Monitoring, Labs and Implementation Dr Nusrat Naz, will submit report within a week of the issuance of the order.

According to the notification issued by the EPA Director General Dr Imran Hamid Sheikh, the committee will evaluate the efficacy of the Smog Reduction Tower in reducing particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10) and other pollutants.

For this purpose, it will analyse air quality data provided by Rapidev Company on the tower’s performance and measurements taken by EPA Labs using Air Quality Monitoring Stations (AQMS) installed around the Tower.

It will identify any potential risks or limitations associated with the technology. It will also determine the suitability of the technology for wider deployment in Lahore and other cities in Punjab.

The committee will submit a comprehensive report to the Director General, EPA Punjab, within a week of the issuance of this order.