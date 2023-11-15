Met Office has predicted cold and partly cloudy weather for most parts of the country including Islamabad during the next one day.

In its fresh advisory, Met Office said continental air is prevailing over most parts of Pakistan.

It said cold and partly cloudy weather is expected in the capital Islamabad.

Under the influence of current weather conditions, the maximum temperature in Islamabad will hit 26°C which will drop to 14°C at night.

Islamabad Air Quality Index

As parts of the country witnessed worsening air pollution, the current AQI stands around 70.

The air has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Reduce time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.