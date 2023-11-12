KARACHI – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry weather for Karachi, Hyderabad and most parts of Sindh during the next two days.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air prevails over most parts of the country.

Under these conditions, mainly dry weather is expected in most districts of Sindh including Karachi and Hyderabad on Sunday evening/night and the following two days.

Fog is likely in Jacobabad, Sukkur, Ghotki, Larkana, Kashmore and surrounding areas during morning/night hours.

In Karachi, the minimum temperature will likely remain between 15-17 degrees Celsius on Monday and Tuesday.

In Hyderabad, the minimum temperature will likely remain between 16-18 C on Monday and Tuesday.

Meanwhile, dry weather prevailed across Sindh during the last 24 hours.

Mithi remained the coldest place in the province where mercury dropped to 12 C.

In Karachi, minimum temperature was recorded at 17 C.

Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 64 per cent.

In Hyderabad, minimum temperature was recorded at 18 C.

Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 72 per cent.