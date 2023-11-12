ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly cold and dry weather for Islamabad, Rawalpindi and most parts of Pakistan during the next two days.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air prevails over most parts of the country.

Under these conditions, mainly dry weather is expected in most parts and cold in the upper parts of Pakistan on Sunday evening/night and the next two days.

Fog is likely to occur in plain areas of Punjab, upper Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during morning/night hours.

In Islamabad, the minimum temperature will likely remain between 07-09 degrees Celsius on Monday and Tuesday.

Rawalpindi’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 10-12 C on Monday and 09-11 C on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, dry weather prevailed over most of the country and cold in northern parts during the last 24 hours.

Leh remained the coldest place in the country where mercury dropped to 05 C below the freezing point.

In Islamabad, minimum temperature was recorded at 09 C.

Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 94 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, minimum temperature was recorded at 12 C.

Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 79 per cent.