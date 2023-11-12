LAHORE – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry weather for Lahore and most parts of Pakistan during the next two days.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air prevails over most parts of the country.

Under these conditions, mainly dry weather is expected in most parts and cold in northern parts of the country on Sunday night and the next two days.

Fog is likely to occur in plain areas of Punjab, upper Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during morning/night hours.

Moderate to dense fog may affect smooth vehicular movement on the Motorway (Peshawar-Swabi, Swabi-Islamabad, Lahore-Abdul Hakim, Lahore-Sialkot, Pindi Bhattian-Faislabad, Faisalbad-Multan and Multan-Sukkur) and portions of National Highway.

In Lahore, the minimum temperature will likely drop to 10 degrees Celsius on Monday and Tuesday.

Meanwhile, dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country including Lahore during the last 24 hours.

Leh remained the coldest place in the country where mercury dropped to 05 C below the freezing point.

In Lahore, minimum temperature was recorded at 12 C.

Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 80 per cent.