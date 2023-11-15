Pakistani is witnessing a saga of audio and video leaks scandals and the latest name is Pakistani TV star Najiba Faiz who remained in the news due to her alleged leaked video.

Najiba’s name appeared on social sites with many users claiming to have the actor’s alleged explicit clip.

As rumors widened about a potential leaked video, Najiba’s fans and some social media users showed concern over the privacy breach, trolls shared insulting comments.

TV show host later cleared the air, and said “2017 onward whenever I showed them the mirror, obviously they don’t like the reflection and resorted to nasty tricks by editing my Facebook live videos as sex chat viral videos”.

2017 onward whenever I showed them the mirror🪞, obviously they don’t like the reflection & resorted to nasty tricks by editing my Facebook live videos as sex chat viral videos hahahaha😆. These guys are really funny & for there playtime here I am sharing it again and please edit… pic.twitter.com/fLdXYFLCWR — Najiba Faiz (@NajibaFaiz5) November 14, 2023

The Khuda Kay Liye Star said, “These guys are really funny and for their playtime here I am sharing it again please edit with some quality work as now these are advance editing technologies so plz….may Allah grant you shifa.”

For the unversed, the Afghan-born TV star stands against the odds and made it to the showbiz industry. She has appeared in several dramas including Sang-e-Mar Mar, Kaala Jadu, Angoori Sawaan.

Over the years, she hosted Morning Show at AVT Khyber for several years, and even hosted International Musical Concerts in Dubai, India, Malaysia, and London.