End of an era as Babar Azam has resigned as captain from all formats of Pakistan cricket.

In a social media post, Babar said he vividly remember the moment when he received the call from PCB to lead Men in Green in 2019.

“Over the past four years, I’ve experienced many highs and lows on and off the field, but I whole heartedly and passionately aimed to maintain Pakistan’s pride and respect in the cricket world. Reaching the number a spot in the white-ball format was a result of the collective efforts of players, coaches, and management but I’d like to express my gratitude to passionate Pakistan cricket fans for their unwavering support during this journey.”, he said.

The former skipper said “Today, I am stepping down as the captain of Pakistan in all formats. It’s a difficult decision but I feel it is a right time for this call. I will continue to represent Pakistan as a player in all three formats.”

The talented player said he is here to support the new captain and the team with my experience and dedication, and wanted to express his sincere thanks to the Pakistan Cricket Board for entrusting me with this significant responsibility.

He ended the note with Pakistan Zindabad.