ISCS Seminar calls for action to address Water Inequities in Pakistan’s Urban Areas

LAHORE – Institute of Social and Cultural Studies (ISCS) seminar called for urgent action on Water Inequities in Pakistan’s Urban Areas.

The thought-provoking seminar titled “Human Right to Water: Exploring Privileges, Marginalizations, and Inequalities Across Capital Metropolitans in Pakistan” was part of research initiative funded by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan, focusing on the socio-political issues surrounding water access in the country’s urban centers.

The seminar, which took place at the University of the Punjab, Lahore, was graced by the distinguished presence of Mr. Mohsin Abbas Shakir, Member (Water) at the Planning and Development Board of the Government of Punjab, who attended as the Guest of Honor. Prof. Dr. Iram Khalid, Dean of the Faculty of Behavioral and Social Sciences, delivered the keynote address, emphasizing the importance of addressing water-related inequalities from both social and governmental perspectives.

Ms. Maqsooda Fatima, Advocacy Coordinator at WaterAid Pakistan, also contributed to the discussions as the Guest Speaker. The event was led by Prof. Dr. Farhan Navid Yousaf, Director of ISCS, who outlined the objectives and significance of the research project, which seeks to examine the intersectionality of water rights with social inequalities in Pakistan.

Dr. Muhammad Siddique Akbar moderated the seminar, ensuring a focused and enriching conversation. Dr. Muhammad Rizwan Safdar presented groundbreaking research findings, highlighting the complex relationship between socio-cultural, political, and gendered factors in determining access to clean water in Pakistan’s capital cities.

The seminar saw an active engagement from students, particularly those from the Sociology, Demography, and Criminology departments, who participated in a spirited discussion. The event brought to light the pressing issue of water access as a fundamental human right, while also exploring the multifaceted barriers to equitable water distribution in Pakistan’s urban areas.

With its successful turnout and insightful debates, the seminar reinforced the urgent need for policy reforms and a more inclusive approach to managing the country’s water resources.