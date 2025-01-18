‘No Pressure will force me to give up on Al-Qadir University’, Imran Khan responds to CM Maryam

ISLAMABAD – Beleagured Imran Khan apparently remains in high spirits, despite being handed a lengthy sentence in £190 million case, as he responded firmly to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

The former prime minister pledged that he would not allow ruling Sharif family to seize control of Al-Qadir University. His statement came in response to remarks by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, who declared the university to be “under her control”.

Pakistani court not only awarded sentence to Khan and his wife but directed federal government to take control of university founded by Imran Khan. During a press conference held outside Adiala Jail, Faisal Chaudhry, Khan’s lawyer, relayed a message from the imprisoned former prime minister, stating, “We are prepared to face any difficulties for the sake of true freedom.”

Khan said he will not bow to any pressure, his lawyer said as he commended Bushra Bibi for enduring challenges because of her unwavering support for her husband. Khan’s legal team emphasized that the prosecution had failed to substantiate its claims of money laundering against the former prime minister.

On Friday, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz called out Imran after his “theft in Al-Qadir Trust case and accused Khan of being first former prime minister “caught red-handed” in corruption. CM also shared her plans for the university, mentioning that she had seen a video from students inviting her to visit.

She criticized those who had been encouraged to attack police and spread false narratives through social media, emphasizing that they were now imprisoned. Maryam urged students to become a source of strength for the province’s progress. “Your energy is my core strength, and I depend on your dedication to drive development in this province,” she added.