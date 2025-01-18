Chinese firm clears air on viral Burj Khalifa apartment allegations linked to Sukkur Barrage Project

China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) sets record straight on Sukkur Barrage Project, turning down claims being shared about Sindh government, and Ghulam Mohiuddin Mughal, Director of the Sindh Barrages Improvement Project (SBIP).

It all started with copies of letter doing rounds online, claiming SBIP official Ghulam asking for a 3600-square-foot apartment from Chinese company for tender of the project. The sham letter alleged that the official initially requested money from the company and later demanded the high-end apartment, after which the firm reported the matter to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

As the news garnered unwanted attention, China Road and Bridge Corporation issued a formal clarification, declaring the viral letter to be entirely fictitious. In an official letter addressed to the Secretary of the Irrigation Department of Sindh and NAB’s Director-General, the Chinese company explained that no such demands were made by any official of the department.

It mentioned that the letter was created using fake letterhead and signatures with intent to damage the reputation of both the company and the Sindh Irrigation Department.

The clarification further emphasized that viral letter was baseless and called for a full investigation into those responsible for spreading the false information. The company also called for legal actions to be taken in accordance with Pakistani law to protect the reputation of international organizations operating in the country.

Sukkur Barrage upgrade project, currently valued at Rs34 billion, is a significant undertaking aimed at extending the life of the 90-year-old barrage by an additional 30 years. The project includes restoring the infrastructure, modernizing the system, and cleaning canals to improve water distribution. Chinese firm is responsible for the completion of these critical tasks, ensuring a sustainable water supply for millions of people in Sindh.