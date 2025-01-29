Future of nicotine pouches in Pakistan after US FDA approval?

LAHORE – The Food and Drug Administration (FDA)’s authorization of ZYN nicotine pouches marketing in the United States has raised the question about future of the product in Pakistan.

About two weeks backs, the FDA has authorized 20 ZYN nicotine pouches marketing for the first time in the US. However, the FDA will closely monitor youth use and company’s compliance with marketing restrictions.

People relating to the industry termed the FDA’s authorization of all ZYN nicotine pouches an important step to protect public health by providing better alternatives to smoking and other traditional tobacco products.

It is a good move which will help adult users switch from smoking and other traditional tobacco products, they believe.

As per an estimate, 25.4 million people consume tobacco products in Pakistan. Smoking is the most harmful form of nicotine consumption due to combustion of tobacco.

“After this development, countries like Pakistan with high prevalence of smoking and tobacco use can responsibly market smoke-free products to lessen the health burden on the economy”, said high official of a tobacco company.