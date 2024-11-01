iPhone 16 Installment Plan in Pakistan for as Low as Rs17,000 per Month

iPhone 16 is latest attraction for Apple lovers, as the phone comes with smooth performance. camera upgrades, better display quality, and other changes. All of this comes at a price, which is exorbitantly high in Pakistan. If you are looking to get your hands on new device, we bring you easy Installment Plan for the new device.

If you do not have 3.8lac, you can still upgrade to iPhone 16 today. The latest flagship of tech giant comes with stunning display, pro-grade camera, and lightning-fast A16 Bionic chip.

If you are a teck geek, or camera enthusiast, iPhone 16 offers performance boost with new chip, enhanced camera features with AI. The new enhancements make the iPhone 16 a worthwhile investment for an upgraded mobile experience, but in Pakistan, these devices are expensive.

With the latest flexible installment plans, it is easy to get latest iPhone 17 without paying the whole amount.

iPhone 16 Installment Plans in Pakistan 2024

Months Monthly Installment 3 Months Rs 129,500 6 Months Rs 66,500 9 Months Rs 45,500 12 Months Rs 35,000 18 Months Rs 27,500 24 Months Rs 22,000 36 Months Rs 17,100

NOTE: The above mentioned Installment Plan is with Bank Alfalah, please check other options to pick whats best for you.

iPhone 16 Office Price in Pakistan