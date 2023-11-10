iPhones continue to see soaring prices amid soaring inflation across the globe, but in Pakistan, the prices of premium Apple devices are touching the sky.

These phones make up most products in a circular supply chain. Apple introduced a generation of iPhones for a while now, and the latest model is the iPhone 15, which is not that famous in the wake of its exceptionally high price in Pakistan.

As the latest models are almost overpriced, Apple’s previous phones like iPhone 13 are still famous. From the finest hardware to a user-friendly interface, these devices are way ahead of Android devices.

iPhone 13, and iPhone 13 Pro Max, are now popular among those who have not get their hands on new devices.

Expensive phones like the iPhone 13 attracted huge taxes. government imposed Customs Duty, Regulatory Duty, Sales Tax, and Federal Excise Duty on iPhones and other high-end devices.

iPhone 13 PTA Tax in Pakistan

Apple iPhone 13 Mini PTA tax

Tax with Passport – Rs86,200

Tax with CNIC – Rs107,450

Apple iPhone 13 PTA tax

Tax with Passport – Rs105,600

Tax with CNIC – Rs128,874

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max PTA tax

Tax with Passport – Rs105,600

Tax with CNIC – Rs128,874