Despite being old school, Pakistani still preffered buying prize bonds as it is considered a safe method of investment backed by central bank, and now the balloting of the Rs1500 Prize is around the cornor.

In the year 2023, prize bonds are available in several denominations, and holders can enter into lucky draws to potentially win prizes.

National Savings announces the schedule for prize draws, which usually take place every three months or so.

1500 Prize Bond Draw Date Nov 2023

Balloting for Lucky Draw No. 96 of the Rs1500 prize bond draw is set to be held on 15th November 2023 (Wednesday). The balloting will be held in Lahore city.

Winning Amount of Rs1500 Prize Bond

LIST NO OF PRIZES WINNING AMOUNT (RS) Prize Prize Bond RS. 1500/- 01 3,000,000 1st Prize Prize Bond RS. 1500/- 03 1,000,000 2nd Prize Prize Bond RS. 1500/- 1696 18,500 3rd Prize

Pakistan is all set to launch ‘Digital Prize Bonds’ by rolling out one in the denomination of Rs1,000 with maximum prize money of Rs4 million. The maximum prize money for Rs500, Rs 5,000 and Rs10,000 will be Rs2 million, Rs20 million, and Rs40 million respectively.