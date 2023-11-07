In Pakistan and parts of the world, Android leads the mobile market due to cheap prices, but Apple iPhones are also a fan favorite due to top-notch hardware, easy interface, flawless security, and regular updates.

The US-based tech giant came up with the iPhone 15 this year, however, people are still getting older models like iPhone 14, iPhone 14 pro max, and even previous models.

The latest phones are crushingly expensive among all devices, that forced many to get their hands on its predecessor iPhone 14. The premium phones are already expensive in the international market, but in the Pakistani market, the price is exceptionally high.

Apple iPhone 14 series also came with rigorous features like an aluminum enclosure, Super Retina XDR display, A15 chip, and smart camera.

For photography lovers, the phone comes with a 12-megapixel Wide camera that features a larger sensor, an ƒ/1.5 aperture, and larger 1.9 µm pixels for improved performance in low light, and optical image stabilization is too good.

iPhone 14 PTA approved price in Pakistan

Models Price (PTA approved) IPhone 14 128GB 410,000 IPhone 14 Pro 128GB 505,000 IPhone 14 Pro 256GB 550,000 IPhone 14 Pro Max 128GB 560,000 IPhone 14 Pro Max 256GB 599,000

iPhone 14 PTA Tax in Pakistan