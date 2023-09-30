Saturday, September 30, 2023
iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro Max PTA Tax in Pakistan October 2023

by Web Desk (Lahore)
41 mins ago
in Business, Pakistan
Pakistani government introduced several kinds of taxes on imported mobile phones, including Customs Duty, Regulatory Duty, Sales Tax, and Federal Excise Duty and these taxes depend on the model and specifications of the iPhone.

PTA also introduced a revised tax value for iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Plus, and Pro Max

iPhone 14 PTA Tax in Pakistan

Models Tax on Passport Tax on CNIC
iPhone 14 Rs125,751 Rs131,126
iPhone 14 PLUS Rs125,751 Rs131,126
iPhone 14 Pro Rs127,000 Rs145,801
iPhone 14 Pro Max Rs127,068 Rs152,242

Apple iPhone 15 PTA Tax in Pakistan September 2023

Web Desk (Lahore)

