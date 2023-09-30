iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro Max PTA Tax in Pakistan October 2023

Apple iPhone 15 is making waves as fans are lining up to grab the latest top-of-the-line product however, the older models still remain famous.

Many people mostly youth are said to be a group who are driving Apple toward the level of dominance in the global market. The company introduced four distinct iPhone 14 models last year, and these phones are known for their powerful chipset. Loaded with an A16 chip in the Pro devices, the iPhone 14 has a lot to offer, from a big screen to the finest camera.

Demand for gadgets gained pace, while several phones, especially high-end devices like Apple iPhones became the latest fashion. From salaried class communities to businessmen, and content creators to entrepreneurs, Apple phones are becoming the new norm in people of all walks.

The craze for Apple devices impacted their price, and these devices attracted massive taxation amid the new reforms introduced by authorities.