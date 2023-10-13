Smartphone giant Samsung remains among the most selling phones in Pakistan and with huge demand, phone prices are flying off the shelves, and all models including Galaxy A23 are becoming expensive.

Federal authorities imposed several taxes on gadgets including customs duties, sales tax, and withholding tax, and these taxes vary based on different factors including smart phone’s value, and type.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Latest PTA Tax

Samsung Galaxy S23

Rs99,800 (On Passport) Rs 110,500 (On ID Card)

Samsung Galaxy S23+

Rs127,000 (On Passport) Rs145,801 (On ID Card)

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Tax Payable: