iPhone fans spare hefty chunk of money from their wallets to upgrade their mobile devices every year, while many still decided to stick to previous models, like iPhone X, 11, and iPhone 12.

The US-based tech giant incorporates expensive and top-tier parts, making it super efficient and fast. This is why even the older iPhone models run smoothly for a long time and so is the case with iPhone 12.

Apple is known for high-end devices around the globe and the tech company long remained under fire for expensive gadgets. Amid sky high prices, these phones in Pakistan get more expensive than ever after hefty taxes.

iPhones dominate the global mobile phone industry due to its robust design, user-friendly interface, and a plethora of services linked with its app store. Demand for Apple devices continues to surge in Pakistan and with huge demand. iPhone prices are flying high, and even older generation models including the iPhone 12, and its Pro version are now getting expensive.

Authorities in Pakistan introduced several taxes on imported mobile phones, including Customs Duty, Regulatory Duty, Sales Tax, and Federal Excise Duty and these taxes depend on the model and specifications of the iPhone.

iPhone 12 PTA Tax With Passport

Models Tax on Passport iPhone 12 Pro Max Rs134,825 iPhone 12 mini Rs101,525 iPhone 12 Pro Rs129,823 iPhone 12 Rs113,665

iPhone 12 PTA Tax With CNIC