iPhone fans spare hefty chunk of money from their wallets to upgrade their mobile devices every year, while many still decided to stick to previous models, like iPhone X, 11, and iPhone 12.
Apple is known for high-end devices around the globe and the tech company long remained under fire for expensive gadgets. Amid sky high prices, these phones in Pakistan get more expensive than ever after hefty taxes.
iPhones dominate the global mobile phone industry due to its robust design, user-friendly interface, and a plethora of services linked with its app store. Demand for Apple devices continues to surge in Pakistan and with huge demand. iPhone prices are flying high, and even older generation models including the iPhone 12, and its Pro version are now getting expensive.
iPhone 12 PTA Tax With Passport
|Models
|Tax on Passport
|iPhone 12 Pro Max
|Rs134,825
|iPhone 12 mini
|Rs101,525
|iPhone 12 Pro
|Rs129,823
|iPhone 12
|Rs113,665
iPhone 12 PTA Tax With CNIC
|Apple Device Model
|Tax on CNIC
|iPhone 12 Pro Max
|Rs160,958
|iPhone 12 mini
|Rs124,328
|iPhone 12 Pro
|Rs155,455
|iPhone 12
|Rs137,682