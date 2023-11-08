Tech giant Apple unveiled its iPhone 15 series this year and a lot of the premium phones have been changed as compared to previous models including titanium body, UCB-C port, more advanced operating system and top notch chip.
iPhone 15 was launched with 6.1-inch display with Super Retina XDR OLED tech. Backed by A17 Pro chip, the iPhone 15 offers swift performance with no lags. iPhone 15 Pro models are the first devices with 10Gbps transfer speeds that will help you share pictures and videos instantly.
iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max come with finest cameras ever introduced by the company including a 48-megapixel camera that mastered taking pictures in low-light.
The new Apple phones are already expensive in the international market, but in Pakistan, the price is sky high, and if you are looking to get an iPhone 15 model from another country, you need to pay PTA tax in order to register it.
iPhone 15 non PTA prices in Pakistan
|Devices
|128 GB
|256 GB
|512 GB
|iPhone 15
|PKR 236,000
|PKR 265,500
|PKR 324,600
|iPhone 15 Plus
|PKR 265,500
|PKR 295,000
|PKR 354,000
|iPhone 15 Pro
|PKR 295,000
|PKR 324,600
|PKR 383,700
|iPhone 15 Pro Max
|PKR 354,100
|PKR 383,700
|PKR 442,700
iPhone 15 PTA Tax in Pakistan
|iPhone 15
|On Passport – Rs107,325
|On CNIC – Rs130,700
|iPhone 15 Plus
|On Passport – Rs113,075
|On CNIC – Rs137,000
|iPhone 15 Pro
|On Passport – Rs112,275
|On CNIC – Rs147,150
|iPhone 15 Pro Max
|On Passport – Rs131,130
|On CNIC – Rs156,900
