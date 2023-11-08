Tech giant Apple unveiled its iPhone 15 series this year and a lot of the premium phones have been changed as compared to previous models including titanium body, UCB-C port, more advanced operating system and top notch chip.

iPhone 15 was launched with 6.1-inch display with Super Retina XDR OLED tech. Backed by A17 Pro chip, the iPhone 15 offers swift performance with no lags. iPhone 15 Pro models are the first devices with 10Gbps transfer speeds that will help you share pictures and videos instantly.

iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max come with finest cameras ever introduced by the company including a 48-megapixel camera that mastered taking pictures in low-light.

The new Apple phones are already expensive in the international market, but in Pakistan, the price is sky high, and if you are looking to get an iPhone 15 model from another country, you need to pay PTA tax in order to register it.

iPhone 15 non PTA prices in Pakistan

Devices 128 GB 256 GB 512 GB iPhone 15 PKR 236,000 PKR 265,500 PKR 324,600 iPhone 15 Plus PKR 265,500 PKR 295,000 PKR 354,000 iPhone 15 Pro PKR 295,000 PKR 324,600 PKR 383,700 iPhone 15 Pro Max PKR 354,100 PKR 383,700 PKR 442,700

iPhone 15 PTA Tax in Pakistan