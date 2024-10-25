iPhone 12 PTA approved Price in Pakistan, and Taxes Oct 2024

Apple iPhone was released in 2020 but it is still in market, four years after its launch, attracting buyers with specific budget. The phone remains a solid choice due to its reliable A14 Bionic chip, impressive dual-camera system, and 5G connectivity.

It continues to receive software updates from Apple, ensuring access to the latest features and security. As newer models are released, the iPhone 12 often becomes more affordable, making it a budget-friendly option. Its modern design and vibrant display further contribute to its lasting appeal.

The phone is backed by IP68 water and dust resistance, and it comes with 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. The dual-camera system captures high-quality photos and 4K videos, the battery is not that great as compared to other devices.

iPhone 12 Price in Pakistan

Model Price iPhone 12 Rs140,000 iPhone 12 Pro Max Rs199,000

These prices are PTA approved devices

iPhone 12 PTA Tax