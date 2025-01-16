AGL39.36▲ 0.65 (0.02%)AIRLINK200.9▼ -4.91 (-0.02%)BOP10.15▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)CNERGY6.88▼ -0.18 (-0.03%)DCL8.77▼ -0.03 (0.00%)DFML45.74▲ 4.16 (0.10%)DGKC102.05▲ 0.02 (0.00%)FCCL34.09▼ -0.57 (-0.02%)FFL16.98▼ -0.12 (-0.01%)HUBC131.7▲ 0.52 (0.00%)HUMNL13.76▼ -0.22 (-0.02%)KEL4.81▼ -0.1 (-0.02%)KOSM6.7▼ -0.11 (-0.02%)MLCF43.33▼ -1.01 (-0.02%)NBP62.29▲ 0.26 (0.00%)OGDC218.75▼ -3.02 (-0.01%)PAEL41.54▼ -1.15 (-0.03%)PIBTL8.65▲ 0.23 (0.03%)PPL187.12▼ -3.74 (-0.02%)PRL42.06▼ -1.43 (-0.03%)PTC24.99▲ 0.2 (0.01%)SEARL100.3▼ -2.36 (-0.02%)TELE9.11▼ -0.15 (-0.02%)TOMCL34.79▼ -0.01 (0.00%)TPLP12.93▼ -0.22 (-0.02%)TREET23.05▼ -0.42 (-0.02%)TRG68.35▼ -0.43 (-0.01%)UNITY32.66▼ -0.35 (-0.01%)WTL1.86▲ 0.06 (0.03%)

Alkahaf Educational Foundation, Flourmills Association’s office sealed in Lahore

LAHORE—The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed 80 illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulter premises in different housing schemes of Lahore on Thursday.

LDA’s Town Planning Wing sealed 35 businesses in Allama Iqbal Town, and 45 in Gulshan-e-Ravi, Shadman and Canal Bank Road’s surroundings for illegal commercial use and nonpayment of commercialisation fees.

The sealed premises include Alkahaf Educational Foundation, Pakistan Flourmills Association’s office, private school, clinic, food outlets, bakers, shops, offices and other businesses.

LDA Chief Town Planner I Assad-uz-Zaman supervised the operations, which were carried out by the enforcement teams with the help of the Police.

According to the LDA officials, several notices were served to the owners of these buildings before carrying out the operations.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against encroachments, illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulters in Lahore’s housing schemes.

