PMIF is poised to boost our national economy

THE Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum (PMIF) aims to establish Pakistan as a major player in the global mining economy.

It seeks to leverage Pakistan’s extensive mineral resources for sustainable development and economic transformation.

The forum is a high-profile event that attracts global delegates to explore investment opportunities in Pakistan’s mineral sector, with a focus on sustainable mining practices and attracting foreign investment.

The PMIF-2025 held in Islamabad (April 8-9) suggests it’s an ongoing initiative, indicating a commitment to propelling Pakistan’s leap into the global mining economy, a gateway for investment and growth.

Almost, 300 foreign delegates attended the event, including the US delegation.

It goes without saying Pakistan’s mineral assets and fossil fuels can significantly boost the national economy through strategic investments and infrastructural improvements in the mining sector.

Value addition is critical.

The mining sector can become a key driver of economic growth by focusing on the extraction and processing of minerals.

Fossil fuels, such as coal, contribute to the nation’s energy consumption and the price of oil impacts energy price inflation.

Recent mineral explorations in Pakistan, particularly in Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan, have confirmed significant reserves of antimony, copper, gold, nickel and cobalt, with ongoing efforts to unlock the country’s vast mineral potential.

The Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum (PMIF), established in 2023, is designed to attract investment and collaboration within Pakistan’s mineral sector.

Its primary goal is to be a central resource for investors and to facilitate cooperation between governmental bodies.

The forum is a high-profile event aimed at unlocking the potential of Pakistan’s mineral resources and is similar to the Future Minerals Forum held in Saudi Arabia, which focuses on the global mining industry.

Moreover, the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum (PMIF) are two organic limbs of our national economy.

SIFC in Pakistan is attracting foreign investment, which is vital for developing the country’s mining industry.

‘’This initiative is crucial for the energy transition and exploiting Pakistan’s mineral resources.

The SIFC is seen as a positive step to stabilize the economy and promote investment across the entire mining cycle, from exploration to processing.

This expanded role involves attracting investors and providing a favourable environment for the growth of the mining sector.’’

The SIFC coordinated a two-day forum with the Oil and Gas Development Company Ltd (OGDCL) to promote investment opportunities in Pakistan’s mineral sector ‘’covering approximately 600,000 square kilometres of mineral-rich outcrops and hosting 92 known minerals—52 of which are commercially exploited—Pakistan’s mining sector currently supports 5,000 operational mines and over 50,000 small and medium enterprises (SMEs), employing nearly 300,000 workers.

The country produces more than 68.52 million metric tons of minerals annually’’.

The forum aims to connect global stakeholders with investment prospects, positioning Pakistan as a key location for metals and minerals exploration.

This collaborative effort among government bodies, global investors and industry players highlights the SIFC’s role in facilitating and promoting investment in Pakistan’s mineral resources.

Additionally, Pakistan minerals investment forum 2025 has been focused to establish Pakistan as a key force in the global mining economy, leveraging its vast mineral wealth to drive sustainable development, economic transformation and global supply chain resilience; while positioning Pakistan as the next frontier for metals & minerals exploration by fostering collaboration between government bodies, global investors and industry leaders.

Through regulatory reforms, investment, infrastructure development and responsible mining practices, we aim to create a thriving mining sector that powers global industries and fuels shared prosperity.

The Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum (PMIF 2025 has also emphasized the sustainable mining practices, fulfilling the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly those related to responsible consumption and production and environmental protection.

The forum aims to attract foreign investment by showcasing Pakistan’s mineral potential.

This approach suggests that the forum has prioritized responsible resource extraction and the long-term environmental and social well-being of the communities involved, integrating the SDGs into its investment strategy.

By focusing on sustainable mining practices and innovative technologies, the forum aims to create a robust framework for the future development of the sector.

It will also provide a platform for local and international investors to explore the wide range of possibilities in Pakistan’s mining landscape, which includes valuable resources such as coal, copper, gold and natural gas.

The PMIF profoundly underscores the government’s proactive approach to attracting foreign investment and bolstering the economic significance of the mining industry in the country.

The Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025 remains a pivotal event for Pakistan’s mineral sector.

The primary hope is to unlock the country’s mineral potential and transform the sector for sustainable economic growth.

The forum aims to attract global investment and facilitate the development of Pakistan’s vast mineral reserves into a key driver of economic development.

The event focussed on the ongoing transformation in the mineral sector, drawing attention to the potential of these resources.

Further achievements are anticipated in terms of foreign investment and the development of sustainable practices within the mining sector.

And most importantly, getting support from China, Russia, EU and US, Pakistan can also benefit from Central Asian Republics (CARs) by leveraging its “Vision Central Asia” policy, which focuses on economic integration.

This includes strengthening ties through infrastructural connectivity, such as improved transport and energy projects.

Increased trade relations and the establishment of economic corridors between the two regions can also facilitate support.

Recently, a meeting between US Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik and the Chargé d’Affaires of the US Embassy, Natalie Baker, ended with both sides reaffirming their commitment to bilateral cooperation in the energy sector, sustainable development.

