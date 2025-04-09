Neurocosmic brain & global evolution

THE Neurocosmic Brain series, including this creative and artistic model, has been developed and published by the author to promote healing, empowerment and the transformation of global cultures into creative, artistic, democratic and spiritual societies.

It also aims to support cultures where creative minds are struggling to make their nations more scientific, healthy and prosperous by promoting linear and scientific thinking.

Unfortunately, many populations and cultures continue to neglect this vital human organ—the brain—through negative and damaging attitudes.

Moreover, natural brain-healing and growth-stimulating creative industries such as art, music and literature are often overlooked in these linear-thinking societies.

These traditions and cultures frequently ignore the significance of creativity, which could otherwise enhance imagination, intuition, decision-making and overall societal potential.

Embracing these industries, along with the Neurocosmic Brain series, could significantly boost national economies and foreign exchange through creative development and planning.

From in-depth exploration and research into the brain’s mysteries, the author concludes that many societal and global conflicts stem from the underutilization of the brain’s bioelectric and intellectual potential.

A normal brain is capable of embedding the knowledge equivalent to about 4.8 billion books.

Yet, we keep our brains deprived of reading, understanding and the logic found in books, art, music and film.

When science is taught without philosophy, or art is practiced without scientific logic, large layers of knowledge surrounding ultimate realities remain unpeeled—realities essential for creativity, innovation and breakthroughs.

Therefore, science, art, spirituality and materialism must be synthesized and merged to cultivate a more authentic understanding for global harmony.

The Neurocosmic Brain series aims to help overcome these limitations caused by a lack of consciousness and wisdom.

It not only enhances individual intelligence and insight, but also transmits these traits—through epigenetic expression—into future generations.

This occurs as the brain absorbs and processes the neurocosmic knowledge derived from a vast range of global data sources and synthesized within the author’s own living body into creativity, wisdom and transformative knowledge.

As such, these models hold evolutionary and hereditary significance for future civilizations.

By integrating these epigenetic principles into one’s lifestyle, the neurocosmic approach will embed genetic predispositions for intelligence and well-being into both current and future generations—offering a scientifically grounded path to healthier, more prosperous societies.

Adopting this model can enable global cultures to take great evolutionary leaps.

To accelerate this process, it is essential to develop documentaries and films for TV, radio and cinema, to widely disseminate this brain-based knowledge.

These models carry great potential for improving vital human faculties such as the brain, heart and soul—fostering mental health, social well-being, peace, prosperity and universal harmony.

By applying the Neurocosmic Theory of Mind Empowerment, dedicated institutes for Neurocosmic Brain Research and Exploration can be established on both national and international levels.

These institutions will play a vital role in unlocking the brain’s full potential, ultimately aiding in space exploration and the colonization of extraterrestrial civilizations.

