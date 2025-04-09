Stray reflections

Recently, someone shared financial details on the Gordonians Own WhatsApp platform—meant for old Gordonians—regarding the assets of certain Pakistani Sufis residing in Birmingham.

I won’t mention their names or bank balances to avoid personal involvement, but each is reportedly a billionaire.

I have no ulterior motives; I only wish to comment on this spiritual trade that has distorted the true concept of Islamic spirituality.

Sufism has become a lucrative profession and a hereditary practice.

The Quran states, “Beware; the friends of God have neither fear nor worry.

” This verse refers to individuals who are true saints or Sufis—devoted to their mission and the adoration of God—without exploiting religion or spiritual practices for personal gain.

When a genuine saint passes away, his descendants often turn his grave into a place of visitation and worship, using it as a source of income.

The saint’s son or brother may claim to be a saint, while not necessarily possessing the same spiritual qualities.

Saints, like poets and philosophers, are born with their unique attributes and their children may not inherit these traits.

These spiritual exploiters prey on individuals with weak faith, providing amulets and extorting money from them.

Some are even morally corrupt.

Based on my study of Islamic spirituality, I believe there is no heritage in spiritualism.

Enlightened Muslims should guide the illiterate and misguided to avoid these fake Sufis.

If someone is virtuous, honest, God-fearing and a lover of humanity, he is no less than a saint.

The tradition of sainthood exists in all religions, but these claimants of spiritualism are spiritual exploiters who sell the name of God.

The Quran criticizes Jewish rabbis for selling the name of God for trivial amounts, condemning their spiritual fraud.

Unfortunately, some Muslims are engaging in similar practices, mirroring the actions of Jewish rabbis, Christian priests and Hindu pundits—all of whom sell the holy name of God.

Prophet Muhammad was a spiritual and practical leader who never gave amulets to anyone.

He practiced religion as a reformer and revolutionary, changing the course of history.

Being his followers, we must act upon the Quranic injunctions and become good humans, making our countries democratic social welfare states—which is the ultimate goal of all religions.

—The writer is a contributing columnist, based in New York. ([email protected])