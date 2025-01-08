Illegal signboards, encroachments removed in LDA Avenue-I

LAHORE – The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) continued operations against encroachments and illegal commercial use in different housing schemes of Lahore.

On Wednesday, LDA teams removed illegal signboards and encroachments from more than 24 properties during operations in M, H-I, A and J Blocks of LDA Avenue-I and on its Main Boulevard.

LDA Avenue-I Director Umar Sohaib and Director Town Planning Shafqat Nawaz supervised the operations, which were carried out by the enforcement teams with the help of the Police and heavy machinery.

As per the LDA officials, several notices were issued to the owners of these buildings before carrying out the operations.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against encroachments, violations of building bylaws and illegal commercial use across Lahore.