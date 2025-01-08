‘Maryam Ki Dastak’ entertains over 74,000 requests for services

LAHORE – ‘Maryam Ki Dastak’ has so far received over 74,000 requests for services, with the app now offering a newly added Self-Service option.

It was revealed during a meeting presided over by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) chairman Faisal Yousaf at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP).

Out of the 74,000 online applications, 28,000 have been successfully processed, and an additional 25,000 are expected to be resolved within days. Furthermore, over 87,000 young individuals have registered themselves as Dastak Facilitator to assist citizens in availing services.

The newly added Self-Service option allows citizens to directly visit the relevant department to submit their applications or choose a Dastak representative for assistance.

Faisal Yousaf emphasized that this feature not only simplifies the process for citizens but also provides a unique opportunity for youth to earn additional income by registering as representatives.

‘Maryam ki Dastak’ initiative has successfully rolled out over 70 government services in 40 districts. Services such as Domicile Issuance, Birth Certificates, and FIR copies are now accessible without requiring visits to government offices. Citizens can avail these services through the Dastak Doorstep Delivery App or by calling the helpline at 1202.

Faisal Yousaf said, “The program is transforming lives by delivering essential services at citizens’ doorsteps, reducing bureaucratic hurdles and enhancing convenience.