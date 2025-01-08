Qasim Ali Shah Foundation, Unique School among 77 sealed in Punjab capital

LAHORE—The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed 77 illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulter premises during operations in different areas of Punjab capital on Wednesday.

LDA’s Town planning Wing sealed 37 buildings in Gulshan-e-Ravi and Shah Jamal, 27 in Allama Iqbal Town, and 13 in Model Town Extension for illegal commercial use and nonpayment of commercialisation fees.

The sealed premises include Unique School’s Shadman Campus, Yousaf School System, Beaconhouse’s United Charter School, Iqra Degree College, Qasim Ali Shah Foundation, Dental Arts, shops, offices and other businesses.

LDA Chief Town Planner I Assad-uz-Zaman supervised the operations, which were carried out by the enforcement teams with the help of the Police.

As per the LDA spokesman, several notices were served to these buildings’ owners before carrying out the operations.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulters across Lahore.