AGL36▼ -1.14 (-0.03%)AIRLINK127.2▼ -6.58 (-0.05%)BOP5.55▲ 0.05 (0.01%)CNERGY3.78▲ 0 (0.00%)DCL8.03▲ 0.19 (0.02%)DFML43.15▼ -0.23 (-0.01%)DGKC88.88▲ 2.62 (0.03%)FCCL33.85▲ 0.91 (0.03%)FFBL66.14▲ 1.87 (0.03%)FFL10.47▲ 0.03 (0.00%)HUBC104.25▲ 0.95 (0.01%)HUMNL13.87▲ 0.22 (0.02%)KEL4.45▲ 0.09 (0.02%)KOSM7.7▼ -0.16 (-0.02%)MLCF38.67▲ 1.01 (0.03%)NBP67.8▲ 0.29 (0.00%)OGDC174.58▲ 0.1 (0.00%)PAEL25.05▲ 0.05 (0.00%)PIBTL5.65▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)PPL138.95▲ 0.44 (0.00%)PRL23.54▲ 0.4 (0.02%)PTC15.46▼ -0.12 (-0.01%)SEARL72.39▲ 2.77 (0.04%)TELE7.03▼ -0.02 (0.00%)TOMCL35.28▲ 0.56 (0.02%)TPLP7.2▲ 0.05 (0.01%)TREET14.43▲ 0.24 (0.02%)TRG51.13▲ 2.52 (0.05%)UNITY26.95▲ 0.44 (0.02%)WTL1.3▲ 0.06 (0.05%)

Five people deputed for dam’s security in Panjgur killed

Auto Draft
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

QUETTA – At least five individuals deputed for security and maintenance of the dam were killed in a shooting incident by armed assailants in the Promom area of Panjgur district, Balochistan on Tuesday.

According to the Balochistan government spokesperson, two other individuals were injured in the firing, but their condition is stable.

The bodies and the injured have been transferred to a local hospital.

District administrative officials reached the spot to investigate the incident.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti condemned the attack, stating that the act of terrorism is reprehensible and unforgivable.

He remarked that the terrorists are followers of anti-state elements opposed to progress and peace.

CM Mir Sarfaraz Bugti emphasized that peace and development in Balochistan are troubling to these enemies, but terrorists would never succeed in their nefarious aims.

He vowed that they would not spare the terrorists, who must be held accountable for the innocent bloodshed.

The CM characterized the terrorists as cowards who target innocent people under the cover of darkness, saying that those involved in this heinous act would be brought to justice.

Web Desk Staff

Related Posts

  • Top News

PM leaves for KSA to take part in 8th Edition of Future Investment Initiative

  • Top News

SC decides to cut backlog of pending cases

  • Top News

Pakistan, Russia reaffirm to strengthen bilateral ties

  • Top News

PSX crosses all-time high of 91,000 points during intra-day trading

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer