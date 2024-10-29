Five people deputed for dam’s security in Panjgur killed

QUETTA – At least five individuals deputed for security and maintenance of the dam were killed in a shooting incident by armed assailants in the Promom area of Panjgur district, Balochistan on Tuesday.

According to the Balochistan government spokesperson, two other individuals were injured in the firing, but their condition is stable.

The bodies and the injured have been transferred to a local hospital.

District administrative officials reached the spot to investigate the incident.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti condemned the attack, stating that the act of terrorism is reprehensible and unforgivable.

He remarked that the terrorists are followers of anti-state elements opposed to progress and peace.

CM Mir Sarfaraz Bugti emphasized that peace and development in Balochistan are troubling to these enemies, but terrorists would never succeed in their nefarious aims.

He vowed that they would not spare the terrorists, who must be held accountable for the innocent bloodshed.

The CM characterized the terrorists as cowards who target innocent people under the cover of darkness, saying that those involved in this heinous act would be brought to justice.