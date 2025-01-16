ICC Champions Trophy 2025: How can fans watch matches, players closely at grounds?

LAHORE – Under the hybrid model, the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will start on February 19 with a match between Pakistan and New Zealand in Karachi.

The sources said that the ticket prices for the matches in Pakistan are reported to range from a minimum of Rs1,000 to a maximum of Rs25,000.

For the Champions Trophy matches at the National Stadium, the cricket fans can watch the match from the mid-wicket enclosure with a Rs1,000 ticket, from the wide long-on area with a Rs3,500 rupee ticket, and from the VIP enclosure with a Rs7,000 ticket.

The most expensive ticket for the match will be priced at Rs12,000 rupees, which will allow fans to watch the match from the enclosure built alongside the new building. This location will also be the best spot for the fans who wish to watch the players closely.

Earlier, the selection committee concluded preliminary consultations for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and the two-match Test series against the West Indies.

The national squads would be announced by Saturday evening after approval from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman.

The probable squad for the Champions Trophy will also represent Pakistan in the tri-nation ODI series starting on February 8.

Deadlines for squad submission

The preliminary squad for the ICC Champions Trophy must be submitted to the ICC by midnight on February 11. There is no restriction on submitting more than 15 names. Along with the main 15-member squad, reserve players can also be selected.

As per ICC rules, the changes to the squad can be made any time before February 12.

After that, any modifications due to medical reasons require approval from the ICC Technical Committee.

Focus on youth in Test series

For the Test matches scheduled in Multan on January 17 and 25, there is a proposal to rest senior players and provide opportunities to performers from the Pakistan Shaheens squad.

Considering the Champions Trophy preparations, key players may also be rested.

A three-day match between the West Indies and Pakistan Shaheens is scheduled from January 10 to 12 at Islamabad Club, where selectors will closely observe young players.

Opportunity for emerging talent

With Pakistan already out of contention for the World Test Championship final, the two Test matches are seen as an opportunity to give playing time to players who are likely to represent Pakistan in the ICC Test Championship 2025-26.

Top performers under consideration

Aazan Owais from Sialkot, the top scorer in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy with 844 runs, including four centuries, has made it to the preliminary list.

Imam-ul-Haq, who scored 635 runs in five matches with three centuries, has proven his fitness and form, making him a strong contender for a Test comeback. A good performance in the three-day match could secure his spot in the Test squad.

Niaz Khan from Peshawar Region, with 39 dismissals in eight matches, has caught the selectors’ attention while Musa Khan impressed by taking 48 wickets in the same number of matches.

The final squads for both the Champions Trophy 2025 and the Test series would reflect a balance of experience and emerging talent.