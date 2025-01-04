Starlink in Pakistan? Elon Musk shares update on launch of Satellite Internet

LAHORE – Authorities in Pakistan continue to clamp down on internet and social media apps, and now the country of over 240 million is looking at Starlink, the satellite internet service. People are excited and even bombarded questions for Elon Musk online.

X Boss Elon Musk also confirmed that Starlink service is awaiting government approval before it can be launched in the South Asian nation. The response of tech giant came after a tweet from a Pakistani user who urged him to bring Starlink to the country.

Pakistan could leap into the future, where every citizen has the chance to connect and grow. Please, let Starlink be our bridge to tomorrow, the social media user said.

Starlink Launch in Pakistan

Surprisingly, Musk replied saying “We are waiting for approval from the government,” which highlights the regulatory barriers preventing the service from being introduced. T

Starlink satellite internet service is also slated to roll out in India, where it will compete with leading internet providers. Spectrum allocation for Starlink will start after final nod from Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

The service is expected to launch as early as February 2025, though the allocation process is still being determined. While Jio and Airtel have completed regulatory procedures for their satellite internet services, Starlink could be the first to launch.

It was reported that satellite internet offers download speeds of 50-150 Mbps, with a premium plan offering up to 220 Mbps.

The country faced highest financial losses globally in 2024 due to internet shutdowns and social media restrictions, totaling $1.62 billion, as per a recent report.

The days long disruptions, lasted 9,735 hours and affecting 82.9 million users, were primarily caused by the general election in February 2024 and subsequent protests.

Pakistan was along with Myanmar, Bangladesh, and India among the hardest-hit countries. Global internet shutdowns in 2024 resulted in $7.69 billion in losses, affecting 648.4 million people.