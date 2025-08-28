Honda CG 150 Installment Plans Starting from Rs21,000 in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Honda finally expanded its motorcycle lineup in Pakistan with launch of all-new Honda CG 150, bringing refreshing change for fans who have long relied on base models.

Honda CG 150 however offers something different with retro-inspired styling and modern features. The bike sports round LED headlamp, matte-green fuel tank, black alloy wheels, a semi-digital meter, self-start system, front disc brakes, and Honda’s advanced Combined Braking System (CBS).

The bike comes at higher price. Honda CG 150 Red variant price stands at Rs449,900, while Green, Black, and White editions coat Rs459,900, slighlty higher to regional markets. To make CG 150 more accessible, Honda partnered with Bank Alfalah SBS to offer zero markup installment plans. Buyers can get the new CG 150 with monthly payments starting as low as Rs21,370 for up to 36 months.

Despite the premium pricing, the CG 150 is being marketed as a statement ride for those seeking both style and power in Honda’s latest two-wheeler. Get your hands on Honda CG150 now and pay in easy instalments through Bank Alfalah.

Honda CG150 Installment Plans

Duration Installment Price 449,900 3 Months (5.00%) 149,967 6 Months (8.00%) 74,983 9 Months (2.50%) 58,763 12 Months (2.50%) 46,270 18 Months (2.50%) 33,793 24 Months (2.50%) 27,567 36 Months (2.50%) 21,370

CG150 GREEN Installments