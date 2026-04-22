Here’s why you should Think Twice before Buying Upcoming MG HS Hybrid+ in Pakistan

The upcoming MG HS Hybrid+ is all set to enter Pakistan, and while the compact crossover certainly looks stylish and modern, good looks alone are not enough when you are spending close to around Rs10 million. Beyond the appealing design, there are several important drawbacks and real-world concerns that buyers need to carefully consider before investing this much for their daily ride.

HS+ is touted to be MG’s broader push toward EVs, with the HS Hybrid+ expected to come with decent fuel efficiency, performance, and modern technology. Pakistan Observer brings specs, early insights, and local market conditions that suggest that buyers should approach with caution while getting their hands on MG HS+.

Below Par Fuel Economy

As hybrid vehicles promise efficiency, actual performance may differ.

Official fuel economy figures are often optimistic, but Real-world usage typically is said to be in 6–8 L/100 km range or higher. Estimates suggest around 7–10 km/l within city, while Plug-in hybrid versions can drop to 6–8 km/litre on highways without charging. Additionally, the preference for high-octane fuel (95 RON) increases running costs, especially in this economy when Petrol and High Octane is sky-high.

Annoying Driver Assistance

A major concern reported by owners in other countries in HS models is the MG Pilot driver assistance system, which constantly alerts for speed limits, lane departure, and driver attention, and in the Pakistani landscape, it could be a red flag for those riding this on daily basis.

Frequent beeping that can become distracting in daily use, and settings often reset after restarting the vehicle, as per some reports.

Traffic sign recognition may not always be accurate while what appears advanced in theory can become frustrating in real-world Pakistani driving conditions.

Infotainment Glitches

Despite its modern positioning, MG HS+ infotainment system has its downsides as Touchscreen can feel slow or unresponsive at times.

Climate controls are integrated into the screen instead of physical buttons whereas Bluetooth connectivity issues and call quality problems are reported. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto may be unreliable and the occasional lag, freezing, and limited software updates can affect everyday usability more than expected.

Refinement Falls Short

In a price bracket of around Rs 10 million, expectations are high, but MG HS+ may not fully meet them, motorheads claimed as suspension can feel bouncy or unsettled on rough roads.

There are noticeable road and wind noise at highway speeds, while Engine noise can enter the cabin under acceleration. Overall driving refinement lags behind Japanese hybrid rivals. This becomes more apparent on Pakistan’s mixed road conditions.

Practical Concerns about Interior

While MG HS+ cabin looks premium at first glance, there are compromises as there is use of lower-grade plastics and synthetic materials.

Buyers lamented minor fit and finish inconsistencies, besides Thick A-pillars and mirror placement affecting visibility. There is no spare wheel in many variants (repair kit only) also the Panoramic sunroof can make the cabin hotter in summer, and this could be problematic as the temperature in parts of Pakistan remained over 40 degrees in summers.

Reliability and After-Sales Concerns

Ownership experience remains a question mark and there are reports of electrical glitches and warning lights in MG HS+.

Users reported mixed reliability feedback of this crossover by Britsh established brand. You may also not be impressed by dealership and service network, while delays in spare parts availability can also haunt many.

There are complaints about service quality and warranty claim handling and even with extended warranty coverage, these concerns persist.

Resale Value

In Pakistan’s market, MG vehicles tend to depreciate faster than automakers Toyota and Honda, and brand perception still affects buyer confidence, especially with this price point.

Used market demand is comparatively lower, and for many buyers, resale value plays a critical role, and this is where MG still struggles.

Missing Features

Some practical drawbacks include No all-wheel-drive option (as there is front-wheel drive only), steering and handling are average rather than engaging.

You need to know about cost-cutting in areas like USB ports and audio system, and most important AC performance is allegedly below-par in hot weather. These limitations stand out in a premium-priced SUV.

At price range of Rs9-10Million, buyers often compare it with more established options that offer better long-term reliability, fuel efficiency, and resale value.

MG HS+ Competitors in Pakistan