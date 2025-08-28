Lahore, Punjab 2025 Flood Updates

Severe floods in Punjab led to evacuation of around hundreds of thousand of people. Authorities report extremely high water levels in the Ravi, Sutlej, and Chenab rivers, with rescue teams and the army helping residents to safety. Situation worsened by upstream water releases from India’s dams.

17 dead, dozens missing

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) confirms 17 fatalities and 4 injuries across Pakistan in the past 24 hours.

Flash floods were responsible for most casualties. Since June 26, monsoon floods have claimed 819 lives and injured 1,111.

River Levels

Chenab at Qadirabad: Flow dropped to 368,722 cusecs from 534,409.

Ravi at Shahdara: Exceptionally high at 219,770 cusecs.

Sutlej at Ganda Singh Wala: Remains exceptionally high at 261,053 cusecs.

Jhang and Chiniot on Alert

Azma Bokhari stated that after Lahore, floodwaters may move toward Jhang and Chiniot. Mandi Bahauddin was affected by a controlled embankment breach, while Daska and Wazirabad are now clear.

Relief Efforts Underway

Relief Camps: morethan 1000 camps established, assisting 1.46 million people.

Medical Aid: Over 6,600 individuals have received treatment.

Bokhari confirmed aid has reached all affected areas.

Shahdara Situation

Despite high water levels, authorities expect floodwaters at Shahdara to pass safely within hours.

Multan Authorities on Alert

Multan DC announced preparedness to breach embankments at Head Muhammad Wala and Shershah if needed. 45,000 people have been evacuated, with plans to relocate over 300,000 more.

PDMA Alerts

Rising water in Ravi threatens Kasur, Lahore, and Sahiwal in the next 24 hours. Evacuations are ongoing in several already-flooded housing societies. Rescue 1122 teams continue shifting residents to safer locations along Ravi and Chenab.

Forecast and Warnings

Trimmu Barrage (Chenab): May reach 700,000–800,000 cusecs by August 31.

AJK: Heavy rains expected from August 29 to September 2, with risks of landslides and flash flooding in Muzaffarabad, Kotli, Mirpur, Poonch, and surrounding areas.

Sindh: Water flows could reach up to 800,000 cusecs at Guddu Barrage in early September.

Disruptions and Support

Sialkot Airport: Operations suspended for 24 hours; main terminal safe.

Faisalabad: Rescue 1122 has set up six emergency posts and five flood relief camps.

International Support: Turkish President Erdogan called PM Shehbaz Sharif, pledging full support for relief efforts.

Chenab, Ravi, Sutlej Rivers in Exceptionally High Floods

Chenab: Qadirabad – 660,020 cusecs; Khanki – 475,088 cusecs; Trimmu – 97,597 cusecs (normal)

Ravi: Shahdara – 199,600 cusecs; Jassar – 113,200 cusecs; Balloki – 96,575 cusecs

Sutlej: Ganda Singh Wala – 261,053 cusecs; Sulemanki – 109,305 cusecs; Islam – 52,706 cusecs

More Rains ahead

Information Minister Tariq Bashir Tarar warns another monsoon spell is expected in the coming weeks. District administrations will distribute medicines for malaria and waterborne diseases.

Heavy to very heavy rain expected in Punjab, KP, Islamabad, AJK, and Gilgit-Baltistan from August 29 to September 2. Low-lying urban areas, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Faisalabad, may face flash flooding.

Pak Army and civil administrations continue rescue and relief operations across Punjab. Evacuations and emergency medical assistance are in progress.

More Updates to follow…