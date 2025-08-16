Honda CG 150 Green 0% markup installment plan unveiled

LAHORE – Atlas Honda enhanced its two-wheeler lineup with launching of CG150 variant last month and it continues to make waves in Pakistan for various reasons.

The CG 150 is a powerful, retro-inspired machine loaded with practical modern features. Honda CG 150 comes with LED round headlamp, Black alloy wheels, Matte green fuel tank and semi-digital meter.

For premium touch, the company adds self-start system in the ride, along with front disc brakes, and Combined Braking System (CBS).

CG 150 likely shares the same 150cc OHC engine with the CB150F, featuring a balancer shaft to cut down vibrations and smooth out the ride. It also features an all-forward gear system.

The upgraded telescopic shocks offer more travel for better handling on rough city roads and semi-urban terrain.

It comes in three different colours – Green, Red and Black.

Honda CG 150 Green Price in Pakistan

As of August 2025, the price of Honda CG 150 remains at Rs459,900, which is high as compared to other brands.

Honda CG 150 0% Markup Installment Plan

Faysal Bank Limited offers three months installment plan with zero percent markup, an option loved by those who do not want to pay markup.

As per the plan, the buyer will need to pay Rs153,300 per month in wake of installment for the period of three months.

The offer is valid till August 31, 2025, the bank announced.