Honda CG 150 is finally here – Check Price, Specs & Pictures

LAHORE – Good news for Honda lovers as they finally got to see something new after years of wait as the country’s largest automaker has finally unveiled 150cc two–wheeler, and it’s blend of existing 125 series and other brands.

After raking in sales in Honda CD 70 and 125, the leading auto maker is now turning heads with fresh, a powerful, retro-inspired machine loaded with practical modern features. Honda CG 150 comes with LED round headlamp, Black alloy wheels, Matte green fuel tank and semi-digital meter.

For premium touch, the company adds self-start system in the ride, along with front disc brakes, and Combined Braking System (CBS).

Honda CG 150 Price in Pakistan

To everyone’s surprise, the price of Honda CG 150 remains at Rs459,900, which is high as compared to other brands.

CG 150 likely shares the same 150cc OHC engine with the CB150F, featuring a balancer shaft to cut down vibrations and smooth out the ride. It also features an all-forward gear system, loved by fans of the CG125 and CD70.

The upgraded telescopic shocks offer more travel for better handling on rough city roads and semi-urban terrain.

With a unique blend of old-school charm and essential upgrades, Atlas Honda is banking on the CG 150 to repeat the success story of the CG 125, and it just might.